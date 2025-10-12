Sussex County History Today: Robert Ogden II

During this prelude to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, we are looking at some of our local people who put their possessions and lives on the line for freedom for America.

Today we recognize Robert Ogden II, Esq.

He has quite a connection to our area. It is said that his wife, Phoebe, applied the name Sparta to that locality either because of the strength and discipline she saw in the youth or familiarity with classics of ancient Greece.

Robert Ogden II came from a prominent family of several generations in Elizabethtown (now Elizabeth), as did his wife, Phoebe Hatfield Ogden. The families lived close by each other.

The Robert Ogden family had to leave because he sided with the Patriots.

There were other family members who preceded him and were contributors to society.

Robert Ogden II was referred to as “a pillar of church and state” and spoken of as “Robert Ogden, Gentleman” and as “the honest lawyer.”

He was a longtime member of the New Jersey Legislature and was the speaker in 1763. The British imposed the Stamp Act in 1765.

Robert Ogden II attended the colonial assemblies as a representative of New Jersey and afterward resigned from his position.

His likeness was burned in effigy because of his legislative action during the Stamp Act period, and his crops were said to be destroyed. Maps show a large British military camp on his property in town.

His refuge was in the area of the town now named for him in northwest New Jersey.

Robert Ogden II was chairman of the Committee of Safety in Elizabethtown, then a leader in the Sussex County Committee of Safety.

His house was robbed by the Tory sympathizer and “Cowboy” Claudius Smith. Smith later was hanged in Goshen for his many crimes of robbery and thievery and killings, mainly taking place in the Ramapos.

Robert Ogden II was a conspicuous member of the Elizabethtown church before he had to leave because of his Patriot affiliation.

He conducted a meeting house at his log cabin and after the war was instrumental in forming the congregation and supporting the building of the church in town. It is known that Noah Talmadge was a carpenter in the construction.

As a side note, a large swath of Sussex County was in Hardyston Township. The church in town was found to be a large distance from those living northerly although still in the township where those of the faith met in the Corey Meeting House.

The North Church (being north of the Sparta church) was built in the 1800s and has since been torn down. The site of North Church remains where North Church Road comes from Franklin and joins Route 94.

Robert Ogden II was a great patriot for Sussex County. His son served the nation as governor of New Jersey.

By the way, I have a recently published book about Robert Ogden II, known as “Honest Ogden.” It available at Sparta Books and Broad Street Books in Branchville and on Amazon.

Bill Truran, Sussex County’s historian, may be contacted at billt1425@gmail.com He is the author of “Mining for America: The Franklin-Sterling Hill, N.J. Zinc Mines.”