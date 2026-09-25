Wallkill Valley tennis captains Carr, Vanderbeck lead Rangers to division title

The Wallkill Valley High School girls tennis program has already accomplished a great deal this season and leading the way via excellent example are the two captains on the team-Grace Carr and Zoey Vanderbeck.

Both student athletes are members of the junior class.

“They both are involved with the same school activities in addition to tennis: basketball, track and field, Science Honor Society, Peer Leaders and Ecology Club,’’ Wallkill Valley coach Earl Hornyak said. “They are excellent students and both challenge themselves academically by taking Advanced Placement Courses.

“It is not often that team captains are juniors, but Zoey and Grace earned it. They came into this season having the most varsity experience on the team. They always demonstrate outstanding character and lead by example.’’

Both captains have captured meaningful victories on the court thus far this year.

“Zoey plays first singles and currently has a record of 7-5,’’ Hornyak said. “Grace plays second Singles and currently has a record of 10-2. Our team record overall is currently 8-4.’’

The constructive interactions between the captains and their teammates are truly noteworthy.

“They are dedicated to our program and work to not only improve individually, but also help our younger players so our team becomes better,’’ Hornyak said.

The Rangers are scheduled to host Lenape Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

“We finished the Division undefeated and are the Colonial Division champions,’’ Horyak said. “After Zoey and Grace, the rest of the team is very well balanced.

“We are very pleased with how our season has been going, and we are looking forward to participating in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament (NJSIAA) State Tournament.’’

Several players have contributed to the success that Wallkill Valley is realizing this fall.

“Sophomore Maya Mianowski is having a great season at third singles with a current record of 9-3,’’ Hornyak said. “Seniors Ava Roopchand and Sydney Bartolo are also doing well at first doubles with a current record of 6-4.

“We have a number of other girls who make positive contributions alternating at second Doubles: Ava Floris, Gia Floris, Jenna Altieri, Izzie Lombardi, Lina Khalil, Julia Khalil and Isabella Lorenc.’’

Notes: The individual and team records mentioned above are from matches played through Sept. 22.