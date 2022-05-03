Wallkill Valley Little League opens season

Wallkill Valley Little League held its opening day for baseball and softball on April 23, kicking off the day with a parade and bagpipes at the Franklin Pond.

League President, Rosa Collins, opened the ceremony and the first pitch was thrown by Chase Collins, coach for the pitching team.

Jeff Korger, an officer from Franklin Borough P.D. played the National Anthem on the bagpipes.

The Wallkill Valley Little League team’s age group is from four years old to 16 years old. The players are from Hardyston, Hamburg, Ogdensburg, and Franklin. Each team is sponsored by a local business.