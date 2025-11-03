Wallkill Valley girls tennis team has promising future

The Wallkill Valley High School girls tennis program encountered a numerous amount of tough opponents on the court this season.

However, the Rangers stayed strong and united as a team, winning some memorable matches along the way.

Veteran and knowledgeable head coach Earl Hornyak will remember the 2025 Wallkill Valley girls soccer team for a number of positive reasons.

“We had a great turnout for tennis this year,’’ Hornyak said. “It was a nice mix of some older players who could help guide the younger players. I cannot say enough about the kids’ enthusiasm and improvement. It was so much fun.’’

Leadership on the roster was dependable for the Rangers.

“My senior captain, Fiona Gordon was great working with the kids in the early sessions,’’ Hornyak said. “Fiona had so many tough matches since she was number one singles. I admired her determination and positive attitude even when she was playing some really tough opponents.’’

The Rangers tallied six overall victories with a mark of 3-3 in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Colonial Division.

“We had hoped to improve on our record from the year before, and we did,’’ Hornyak said. “We had four more wins this season than last year and were in many close matches.’’

Sophomores Zoey Vanderbeck and Grace Carr jumped from doubles to second- and third-singles. They both made second-team all-conference. Hornyak said senior Audrey Newsome was one of the Rangers’ most improved players. She competed at first doubles and was an All-Conference honorable mention with her partner, Sydney Bartolo.

The forward momentum that the Rangers built this season could very well carry over to 2026 and beyond.

“We are excited about girls tennis at Wallkill Valley,’’ Hornyak said. “We hope to achieve even more next year and compete for the division title.’’