Rangers beat Paterson Charter

Sophomore Adrianna Romeo scored five goals along with two assists to lift the Wallkill Valley Regional High School girls soccer team to its first victory of the season: a 7-1 decision over Paterson Charter there Thursday, Sept. 12.

Jules Capriglione and Chloe Geuther each added a goal and two assists as the Rangers exploded for seven first-half goals.

Nicolette Rock (two saves) and Harley Ojeda (zero saves) combined to anchor the defense.

Romeo has five goals and four assists this season for Wallkill Valley (1-3).

The Rangers are scheduled to play at High Point at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

Here’s how other Wallkill Valley teams fared recently:

Boys soccer

Kooper Nicolai scored the game’s lone goal, off a feed from Ivan Reyes, to key the undefeated Rangers to a 1-0 victory over Jefferson there Sept. 12.

Cayden Collins registered the shutout with a five-save effort for the Rangers, who improved to 4-0 this season.

Collins has four shutouts this year, as Wallkill Valley has outscored its four opponents, 9-0.

Reyes (three goals, three assists), Nicolai (three goals) and Gabe Eason (three goals) have led the offense.

The Rangers are scheduled to play host to Vernon at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

Field hockey

Ella Darvalics (two goals, one assist), Jenna Cammarata (one goal, three assists), Alexa Schlereth (one goal) and Lexi Cammarata (one goal) paced Wallkill Valley to a 5-0 victory over North Warren at home Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Wallkill Valley (1-4) is slated to play at Kittatinny at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 and to host Morristown at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

Girls tennis

Claire Kornak (first singles), Fiona Gordon (second singles), Brooke Galway (third singles), Grace Carr and Zoey Vanderbeck (first doubles), and Audrey Newsome and Keylee Ramirez (second doubles) each won to power Wallkill Valley to a 5-0 decision over Hopatcong at home Sept. 4.

The Rangers (1-3) will have a match at High Point at 4 p.m. Sept. 19 before playing host to Sussex Tech at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 20.

Cross country

Delana Einreinhofer placed second in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 18:44.34 and Haley Murphy was fourth in 21:31.88 at the Roxbury Invitational on Sept. 7 at Horseshoe Lake Park.

Jackson Saltzman was the highest boys finisher for Wallkill Valley, placing 51st with a time of 17:34.06.