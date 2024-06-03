Shatzel, Nwankwo win gold at states

Junior Kiley Shatzel took home three gold medals and Mike Nwankwo also stood atop the podium after winning the shot put event to pace the Jefferson Township High School track and field team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 championships May 31-June 1 at Vernon Township High School.

Shatzel won the 200-meter dash in 25.28, the 400-meter dash in 56.53 and the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.57.

Nwankwo, a senior, won the shot put with an effort of 51-5.5.

The team of Matthew Ellis, Matthew Frick, Sebastian Igielski and Matthew Lundy finished seventh in the 4x800 meter run in 8:44.75.

The NJSIAA Group 2 championships will be held June 7-8 at Delsea Regional High School in Franklinville.

Here’s how other Jefferson teams fared of late:

Softball

Jefferson came up just short in its bid for its second straight sectional title.

The second-seeded Falcons bowed to top-seeded Ramsey when the latter erased a three-run deficit in the final three innings and earned a 4-3 victory in the championship game of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there Saturday afternoon, June 1.

Jefferson, which ended its season at 19-7, won its first sectional title since 2004 a year ago.

The Falcons took a 1-0 lead on Gianna Catania’s RBI single in the top of the second inning and extended to a 3-0 advantage when Madison Manco singled in two runs in the fifth.

Ramsey (25-3) then rallied with a run in the fifth, two runs in the sixth and a run in the bottom of the seventh to emerge with the victory and its first sectional title in five years.

Manco finished 3-for-4 while Kama Skrek went 2-for-4 with a run and Katie Kopera doubled and scored for Jefferson.

In the sectional quarterfinal round May 28, Jefferson defeated West Milford, 2-0.

Baseball

Nick Do, Gabe Consuegra and Dylan Rockey each singled as 10th-seeded Jefferson was held to just three hits in a 6-0 loss to seventh-seeded Lakeland in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there May 23.

After a 6-5 start, Jefferson went 10-5 in its next 15 games before bowing in the state tournament to finish its season at 16-11.

Boys lacrosse

Matty Leppard (four goals, two assists), Nick Sabia (two goals, one assist), Brayden Strauch (two goals), Calen Reid (one goal, three assists), Tommy Del Masto (one assist, won 19-of-28 faceoffs), Anthony Giannotti (one goal), Charlie Oberman (one goal) and Aidan Fitzsimmons (nine ground balls) paced fourth-seeded Jefferson, which bowed to fifth-seeded Ramsey, 13-11, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 tournament at home May 30.

Reid, a junior attack, finished with 33 goals and 81 assists this spring, setting the school record for points in a season. He surpassed Adam Koontz, who had totaled 111 in 2007.

Reid will take 79 goals and 196 assists into his senior season next spring.

James Markt made 10 saves in goal for Jefferson (15-6).

Girls lacrosse

Samantha Kepler scored twice and Riley Strauch, Gracie Castimore and Olivia Bahamondes each added a goal as eighth-seeded Jefferson bowed to top-seeded Mountain Lakes, 18-5, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 tournament there May 28.

Kepler (73 goals, 12 assists), Bahamondes (36 goals, 19 assists), Castimore (28 goals, four saves), Gianna Fox (26 goals, two assists), Casey Hartnett (23 goals, 35 assists) and Strauch (37 goals, nine assists) fueled the offense for Jefferson (11-9) this season.

Boys volleyball

Jack Schild (30 assists, nine digs), Andrew Mohlenhoff (18 digs), Jeff Merkin (13 kills, seven digs, two aces) and Kyle Keppler (11 kills, eight digs, three blocks) paced seventh-seeded Jefferson, which bowed to second-seeded Bergenfield, 26-24, 22-25, 25-19, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament there May 29.

Jefferson finished 17-10 overall and 9-5 and in third place in the NJAC standings.