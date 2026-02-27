SCCC names Rachel Teague 2025 Woman of the Year

Rachel Teague has been selected as Sussex County Community College’s 2025 Woman of the Year.

Each year, Region XIX hosts a National Girls and Women in Sports Woman of the Year event recognizing leadership, athletic achievement and academic success. Sussex chose Teague as its Region XIX representative for Women in Sports at the event, held in February at Middlesex College.

Teague is known for her passion for athletics and her belief in the power of sports to build confidence, resilience and a sense of belonging. She takes pride in helping student-athletes grow academically and personally and has seen firsthand the lasting impact teamwork, discipline and leadership can have on young women.

Through her work in intercollegiate athletics, Teague has focused on creating positive and inclusive experiences for student-athletes while advocating for equity and opportunity in collegiate sports.

Head coach Jamie Borger praised Teague’s leadership both on and off the field.

“Rachel Teague is the kind of leader every coach hopes to have once in their career,” Borger said. “She leads with confidence, humor and a genuine team-first mindset, bringing people together and making everyone around her better.”

Borger also highlighted Teague’s leadership beyond athletics, noting her service as an Army Reserve member and her studies as a criminal justice major, calling her “an exceptional athlete and student” who represents strong leadership in all areas of her life.