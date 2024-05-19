Sanders wins triple jump at H/W/S championships

Sarina Sanders won the triple jump and Brady Bonser came in second in the pole vault to lead the Wallkill Valley Regional High School squads in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex track championships Monday May 13 at Hunterdon Central in Flemington.

Wallkill Valley finished sixth overall in the team competition on the girls side and was 12th overall on the boys side.

Sanders, a senior, had an effort of 34-6.5 to earn triple-jump gold. She also was fourth in the long jump.

Other girls finishing in the top 10 were Delana Einreinhofer (third in 1600-meter run, sixth in 800-meter run), Lore Hicks (fifth in 100-meter hurdles), Ashley Sutherland (ninth in 400-meter hurdles) and Sydney Vierzchalek (third in high jump).

Bonser, a senior, took home silver in the pole vault with a leap of 13-0.

Other boys finishing in the top 10 included Lorenzo Flores-DeBenedictis (sixth in 200-meter dash), Kellan Brown (third in high jump, ninth in 110-meter hurdles), Delight Oti (fifth in triple jump) and Wade Riley (10th in javelin).

Here’s how other Wallkill Valley teams fared last week:

Baseball

Jack Veith went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Ryan Miller doubled in a run and scored twice; and Logan Slater went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs to pace Wallkill Valley to a 5-1 victory over Hanover Park on Friday afternoon, May 17 in East Hanover.

Veith also starred on the mound, hurling a one-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks on 102 total pitches for the Rangers (15-9).

Softball

Wallkill Valley earned an 11-3 victory over Chatham on Monday, May 13 in Chatham led by Jackie Schels, who was 4-for-4 with two doubles, six RBI and a run.

Other standouts were Makayla Mehmedi, who went 3-for-5 with three runs; Lilian Kays, who doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice; and Cameron Brunner, who was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Alexy Weaver singled twice and scored, and Jacinda DeSino pitched a five-hitter with three strikeouts and three walks for the Rangers (8-10).

Boys golf

Joe Mendez shot a match-low 38 and was followed by Dante Torres (39), Kevin Stencel (39), Patrick Garafano (39), Matt Carr (43), Zachary Vierzchalek (45) and Cayden Collins (46) to earn a 155-175 victory over Kittatinny at Cascades-Crystal Springs Golf Course in Hamburg.

Wallkill Valley improved to 15-5 with the win.

Girls golf

Zora Reinle carded a match-low 46 but the Rangers bowed to Jefferson, 206-210, on May 13 at the Wallkill Country Club in Hamburg.

The Rangers (8-8) contingent was rounded out by Claire Kornak (53), Chloe Geuther (57), Kaylee Alvarez (63) and Isabella Lorenc (69).