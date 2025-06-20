x
Miners leading division

AUGUSTA. Sussex County team takes on Quebec Capitales, No. 1 in the Frontier League, in three-game series this weekend.

Augusta /
| 20 Jun 2025 | 06:35
    <b>In the fifth inning of the Sussex County Miners’ game against the Québec Capitales on June 13, Dom Johnson of the Miners slides safe across home plate to increase his team’s lead to 3-0. The Miners won, 6-0. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)</b>
    <b>MN2 In the third inning, Miners batter Hunter D'Amato bunts the ball. He made one run.</b>
    <b>MN3 Miners pitcher Rob Hensey pitched for six innings, resulting in four strikeouts.</b>
    <b>Miners batter Will Zimmerman hits the ball into foul territory in the third inning.</b>
    <b>In the third inning, Miners runner Hunter D'Amato reaches first base before the tag by Quebec's Jarrod Belbin during a pickoff attempt.</b>
    <b>The Sussex County Miners and the Québec Capitales on the field.</b>
    <b>Quebec Capitales pitcher Harley Gollert pitched for seven innings, resulting in six strikeouts.</b>
    <b>Miner Man made an appearance at the game.</b>
More than a third of the way through the 2025 season, the Sussex County Miners are leading the Atlantic Conference East Division with a 26-10 record.

They remain three games behind the Quebec Capitales, who are No. 1 in Frontier League standings with a record of 29-7.

The Miners have a three-game series against the Capitales there this weekend, June 20-22.

In their most recent matchups June 13-15 in Augusta, the Miners won the first game, 6-0, then lost the next two, 6-4 and 3-0.

Mahki Backstrom of the Miners was the leading batter in the league with a .377 average as of Friday, June 20.

The Miners’ Gabriel Maciel is tied for second place in the league with Brailyn Marine of the Joliet Slammers. Both have batting averages of .368.

The Miners’ Sean Roby Jr. is in second place for total RBIs this season with 38. Anthony Calarco of the Schaumburg Boomers is No. 1 with 45 RBIs.

Leading pitchers

Miners pitcher Billy Parsons is tied for second place in the league with Anthony Escobar of the Lake Erie Crushers. Both have pitched five wins.

Tied for No. 1 with six wins are pitchers Brodie Cooper Vassalakis and Cleiverth Perez, both of the Capitales.

Miners left-handed pitcher Mike Reagan is second in the league with 46 strikeouts behind Cole Cook of the Boomers with 55.

Coming up on the Miners’ schedule is a three-game series against the ValleyCats (22-12) at home June 27-29, then a three-game series on the road against the New York Boulders (16-18) on July 1-3.

The Miners will play home games against the Ottawa Titans (11-24) on July 4-6.

Before the game July 4, the Miners will hold a “Hometown Heroes” parade, honoring veterans, first-responders and local volunteers. Fireworks will follow the games July 4 and 5.