Local athletes competing in college

Several local student athletes are truly making names for themselves for all the right reasons in their chosen college athletic endeavor this fall season.

Allyson Horianopoulos, Lara O’Toole, Eleni Polizos and Ella Shade, all graduates of Vernon High School are members of the Ramapo College women’s soccer program this year. Horianopoulos, a senior defender started in nine games through Oct. 23 and had an assist during that time. O’Toole, a junior defender started in 12 games through Oct. 23.

Shade, a junior midfielder competed in seven games through Oct. 23 and Polizos, a junior defender and midfielder played in eight games through Oct. 23 for Ramapo.

The Road Runners had four overall victories through Oct. 23 with one victory at home and one victory in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.

Ryan McGuire (Wallkill Valley High School) is a senior defensive lineman for The College of New Jersey (Ewing) football program this year. McGuire played in each of the first six games of the season and had 16 tackles (seven solo) and one sack for TCNJ.

After six games the Lions had an overall record of 2-4, including two triumphs at home and a victory in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). They are scheduled to face William Paterson University on the road in an NJAC contest on Oct. 29. McGuire is listed as a Civil Engineering major.

Tori Waschek (Vernon High School) is a senior defender for the Ramapo College field hockey team this season. Waschek competed in four games through Oct. 25 for Ramapo.

After 15 contests, the Road Runners had an overall record of 10-5 with three wins on their home field. In the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) they had two victories. On Oct. 29, they are scheduled to travel to face Rowan University in an NJAC matchup. Waschek is listed as a Journalism major.

Emily Murphy (Wallkill Valley High School) is a senior competitor for the William Paterson University (Wayne) women’s tennis team this season. Murphy competed in a singles match through Oct. 25 for WPU.

The Pioneers were 0-1 with a New Jersey Athletic Conference defeat through October 25. On November 5, they are slated to travel to meet Saint Elizabeth University.

Kassie Britt (High Point High School) is a sophomore on the Ramapo College women’s tennis squad this fall. In matches played through October 12, Britt captured two wins in singles competition as well as two wins in doubles competition.

After four matches, the Road Runners had an overall record of 2-2 with one win on their home courts and one win in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Britt is listed as an Accounting major.