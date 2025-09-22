High Point remains undefeated

High Point Regional High School posted its fourth win of the season with a shutout of Parsippany, 43-0, at home Friday, Sept. 19.

AJ Sampson made three touchdowns as well as two extra points for the Wildcats (4-0).

Mark Leach, Brendon Lehman and Dominic Parise each scored once.

Jacob Woods kicked five extra points.

Sampson rushed for 194 yards during the game, and Parise rushed for 71.

Sophomore Jerry Empirio completed three of six pass attempts for a total of 84 yards.

Parsippany has not won any games this season.

Sparta wins

Sparta High School defeated Newton High School, 35-20, at home Sept. 19.

Brady Shagawat made three touchdowns for the Spartans (3-1) after Le-Shem Little scored on a 33-yard pass from quarterback Shane Hoover in the first quarter.

Jace Stiansen made a touchdown on a 35-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter.

Hoover kicked five extra points.

Nick Kurilko made two touchdowns for the Braves (2-1) on 55-yard and three-yard runs.

Evan Cotter scored on a 65-yard pass from quarterback Matt Ellsworth, who also kicked two extra points.

Vernon wins

Vernon Township High School defeated Jefferson Township High School, 55-20, there Sept. 19.

Gavin Bruno, Dean Grundy and quarterback Nathaniel Kimkowski each made two touchdowns for the Vikings (3-1) and Gavin Wilczewski and Patrick Naughton each made one.

Sebastian Castro made two extra points on a pass from James Curry, and Noah Rivera kicked five extra points.

Kimkowski completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for a total of 235 yards. He also rushed for 112 yards.

Grundy had 133 yards receiving.

No statistics were available for the Falcons, who are still looking for their first win of the season.

Kittatinny wins

Kittatinny Regional High School defeated North Warren, 26-14, there Sept. 19.

Mike Strong scored first for the Cougars (3-1) on a 60-yard run in the first quarter.

Shane Carman made a touchdown on an eight-yard pass from quarterback Jack Brex in the second quarter.

Lucas Inglima scored on a 28-yard run in the third quarter, and Niko Martinez made a touchdown on a 30-yard pass from Brex in the fourth quarter.

Inglima also kicked two extra points.

Colton Sikkes and CJ Mamay put up points for North Warren (1-3).

Wallkill Valley wins

Wallkill Valley topped Sussex Tech, 14-8, at home Saturday, Sept. 20.

Connor Hoebee scored on a 23-yard run for the Rangers (3-1) in the first quarter.

Gavin Mericle then scored on a three-yard run for the Mustangs (0-3) and quarterback Cole Young ran the ball in for two extra points.

After no scoring in the second and third quarters, Scottie Weiss made a touchdown for the Rangers in the fourth quarter.

Patrick Davina kicked two extra points for Wallkill Valley.

Young completed six of 15 pass attempts for a total of 93 yards, and Mericle rushed for 100 yards in the game.

Lenape Valley loses

Lenape Valley Regional High School is still looking for its first win of the season after falling to Mountain Lakes, 28-24, at home Sept. 19.

Kevin Giusti and David Holeman scored on nine-yard and 31-yard runs, respectively, for the Patriots (0-4) in the first quarter.

Chase De Oliveira then scored on a two-yard in the third quarter.

Nathan Coleman kicked a 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter as well as three extra points.

Billy Barrett and Massimo Corvelli each made two touchdowns for Mountain Lakes (2-2).

Romano Deconciliis kicked four extra points.

Pope John loses

Pope John XXIII Regional High School was shut out by Bergen Catholic, 35-0, there Sept. 20.

Walker Snee, Dante Kain, Austin Busso, Najee Calhoun and Bryan Porter each scored for Bergen Catholic (4-0). Jacob Soltys kicked five extra points.

Quarterback Trey Tagliaferri completed nine of 13 pass attempts for a total of 181 yards.

Quarterback Victor Flore completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for a total of 168 yards for the Lions (1-3).

Hopatcong loses

Hopatcong High School lost to Boonton, 33-6, there Sept. 19.

No statistics for Hopatcong (2-2) were available.

Kali Polanco made three touchdowns on passes for Boonton (3-0) and Isa Kupa scored on a run. Enes Qose kicked three extra points.

Quarterback Daniel Coutts completed four of five pass attempts for a total of 102 yards.