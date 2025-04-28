Einreinhofer 12th at Penn Relays

Senior Delana Einreinhofer placed 12th in the 3,000-meter run to represent Wallkill Valley Regional High School at the 129th Penn Relays on Friday afternoon, April 25 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

Einreinhofer, who is headed to the University of Delaware in the fall, came across the tape in 9:47.57 and was the third-highest place-winner from New Jersey. Blair Bartlett of Lawrenceville won the event in a new meet record of 9:13.60.

The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Championships will be hosted by Wallkill Valley beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 1.

Here’s how other Wallkill Valley teams have fared recently:

Baseball

Dylan Miller went 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and two runs; Jack Tucker was 3-for-4 with two runs; Chris Collins singled twice, doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice; Zack Clarken singled twice and scored twice; and Sam Goldy singled, drove in two runs and scored three times to fuel a 15-hit attack as Wallkill Valley rolled to a 16-6 six-inning victory over Lenape Valley at home April 16.

The Rangers are seeded ninth for the H/W/S Tournament and are scheduled to play at eighth-seeded Hackettstown in a second-round contest Saturday, May 3.

If Wallkill Valley wins, it would play at top-seeded Hunterdon Central in a tri-county quarterfinal Wednesday, May 7 in Flemington.

Hunterdon Central is seeking its fourth championship in the past five seasons.

Softball

The Rangers hammered out a season-high 21 hits in posting a 12-1 five-inning victory over Hopatcong at home Wednesday, April 23.

Tara Anderson went 4-for-4 with a double, two triples, three RBI and two runs; Madison Molta was 3-for 4 with a triple, two RBI, two stolen bases and two runs; Joley Motter doubled twice with two runs; Kayley Pignataro was 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs; Anna Formica singled three times and scored twice; and Alyssa Roccisano singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice to fuel the offense.

Fiona Gordon and Jacinda DeSino each added two singles, an RBI and a run and Ainsley Jurczak singled as Wallkill Valley snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Rangers are seeded 10th for the H/W/S Tournament and are slated to host 19th-seeded Kittatinny in a first-round game Wednesday, April 30.

A victory would send Wallkill Valley to the second round against seventh-seeded High Point on May 3.

Boys tennis

Aiden Ehlberg (second singles), Jared Lee and Jeremy Rockwell (first doubles), and Luke Nathan and Daniel DeFinis (second doubles) all won by straight sets as the Rangers earned a 3-2 decision over Vernon there April 17.

Timothy Choi at first singles and Noah DeRenzo at third singles also competed for Wallkill Valley, which evened its record at 4-4 this spring.

Wallkill Valley will play host to Hopatcong at 3:45 p.m. Friday, May 2.

Boys golf

The Rangers (6-0) are scheduled to meet Lenape Valley beginning at 3:30 p.m. May 1 at Cascades-Crystal Springs Golf Course in Hamburg.

Girls golf

Wallkill Valley (1-5) will meet Randolph at Flanders Valley Golf Course starting at 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 5.