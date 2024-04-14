Baseball team defeats Belvidere

Haakon Selden was 1-for-3 with three RBI, two runs and two stolen bases; Jack Veith went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs; and Ruben Gomez added a single, a double, an RBI and two runs to pace the Wallkill Valley Regional High School baseball team to an 11-6 victory over Belvidere on Saturday afternoon, April 13 in Hamburg.

Ryan Miller was 1-for-2 with an RBI, two runs and three stolen bases, and Logan Slater, Luca Rastello and Zack Clarken each drove a run in as the Rangers improved to 4-1.

Tyler Haberstroh (nine strikeouts, two hits in four innings), Gomez (one hit in 1.2 innings) and Veith (no hits in 1.1 innings) combined on a three-hitter for Wallkill Valley.

The Rangers will play host to Hopatcong at 4 p.m. Friday, April 19 and to Sparta at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20.

Here’s how other Wallkill Valley teams fared last week:

Softball

Makayla Mehmedi was 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and two runs; Jackie Schels went 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs; Ainsley Jurczak was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs; and Tara Anderson added a single, two doubles and three runs to fuel a 20-3 five-inning victory over Sussex Tech on April 9 in Sparta.

Jacinda DeSino (four innings) and Joley Motter (one inning) combined on a one-hitter for the Rangers (2-2).

Wallkill Valley will play at Newton at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 18.

Boys tennis

The Rangers won their first match of the season with a 4-1 decision over Newton on April 9 at home.

William Hasbrouck (first singles), Josiah Simmons (third singles), and Aiden Ehlberg and Timothy Choi (first doubles) all won in straight sets, with Lucio Campa winning at second singles in three sets. The team of Elijah McLean and Jeremy Rockwell bowed in second doubles.

Wallkill Valley (1-2) is scheduled to play at Vernon at 3:45 p.m. April 18 before playing host to Lakeland at 3:45 p.m. April 19.

Outdoor track

Brady Bonser placed second in the pole vault with an effort of 12-6 to pace Wallkill Valley at the Hasbrouck Heights Penn Relay Field Event Qualifier at Gary Depken Field on April 4.

Sarina Sanders placed fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 35-4.25 and was sixth in the long jump with an effort of 16-10.75.

At the Cherokee Night Race of 3200 in Marlton on April 12, Delana Einreinhofer finished in 11:07.07 and Kayleigh Newsome clocked a time of 13.08.18.

Boys golf

Joe Mendez and Patrick Garafano each shot a match-low 39 and were followed by Kevin Stencel (40), Dante Torres (42), Matt Carr (46) and Zach Vierzchalek (46) as Wallkill Valley (4-1) posted a 160-204 victory over North Warren on April 11 at Blair Academy in Blairstown.

Girls golf

Chloe Geuther carded a match-low 51 and Claire Kornak shot a 54 as the Rangers won for the first time this spring: a 236-266 decision over Newton on April 10 at the Newton Country Club.

Other contributors for Wallkill Valley (1-4) included Victoria Simpson (65), Kaylee Alverez (66), Antonella Ferrari (70) and Brooke Perez (70).