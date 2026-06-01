Young entrepreneurs showcase businesses at TREP$ Marketplace

An innovative student-run marketplace transformed the gymnasium at Franklin Borough School on May 28 as more than 100 young entrepreneurs showcased products and services created through the TREP$ program.

The vendors, ranging in age from 10 to 14, participated in TREP$ — short for “enTREPreneurS” — a project-based learning program that teaches students how to start and operate their own businesses.

Through a series of after-school workshops, students learned business fundamentals and applied those lessons at home while developing products and preparing for the marketplace with support from their families.

The marketplace served as the culmination of six weeks of instruction led by STEM teacher Mrs. Roberts and Spanish teacher Mrs. Diaz.

The workshops focused on product development, finance, marketing, advertising and sales, giving students hands-on experience in entrepreneurship.

Community members attended the event to browse and purchase items from the student-owned businesses, providing participants with real-world experience in launching and managing their ventures.