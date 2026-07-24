Weekend Bag Program kicks off school-year food drive

The Weekend Bag Program launched its first Stuff the Van fundraiser for the 2026-27 school year July 23 at Weis Markets in Newton.

Volunteers collected food and personal hygiene items from 9:30 a.m. to noon to help stock Weekend Bags distributed to students across Sussex County.

The event welcomed students and teachers from the High Point Regional High School Work-Based Learning Program, whose participation highlighted the partnership between the two organizations.

Organizers said the Beyond the Bag partnership gives students opportunities to develop job skills, build confidence and strengthen community connections while helping classmates experiencing food and hygiene insecurity.

The donations will help the Weekend Bag Program provide essential food and hygiene items to students in need throughout the school year.