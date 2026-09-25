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Wallkill Valley Night Out brings residents, first responders together

Franklin. Residents from throughout the Wallkill Valley are invited to join local first responders for Wallkill Valley Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Franklin Pond.

Ogdensburg /
| 25 Sep 2026 | 01:20
    Officer Brendan Prol,Sgt. Robert Vander and Officer Nick Della Fera work the grill.
    Officer Brendan Prol,Sgt. Robert Vander and Officer Nick Della Fera work the grill. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Michael Luterzo, Danny Engelhardt, Corey Houghtaling, Tim Gould of the Franklin Fire Dept. pose for a photo.
    Michael Luterzo, Danny Engelhardt, Corey Houghtaling, Tim Gould of the Franklin Fire Dept. pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Michael Slaska, William Worden, Jennifer Friend and Bobbi Jo Formica of the Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad pose for a photo.
    Michael Slaska, William Worden, Jennifer Friend and Bobbi Jo Formica of the Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Milan Davis, Avery Poplawski and Mya Mondo
    Milan Davis, Avery Poplawski and Mya Mondo ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Hardyston police Sgt. Brad Worman poses on a quad.
    Hardyston police Sgt. Brad Worman poses on a quad. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Three policemen posing for me from Franklin Borough Dept are Patrolman Zack Oren, Sgt Jesse Babcock and Patrolman Dylan Testa.
    Three policemen posing for me from Franklin Borough Dept are Patrolman Zack Oren, Sgt Jesse Babcock and Patrolman Dylan Testa. ( Phoo: Maria Kovic)

Residents from throughout the Wallkill Valley met local first responders during Wallkill Valley Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Franklin Pond.

The community event featured food, games, giveaways and family activities. The entrance to Franklin Pond was located off Franklin Avenue.

Participating first responders included members of the Franklin Borough, Hardyston, Hamburg and Ogdensburg police departments, as well as Franklin Fire Department Inc. and the Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad.

The event gave residents an opportunity to meet local police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel and learn more about the agencies that provided public safety and emergency services throughout the area.

Organizers encouraged residents to bring family, friends and neighbors for an evening of community activities and interaction with local first responders and participating community organizations.