Wallkill Valley Night Out brings residents, first responders together

Residents from throughout the Wallkill Valley met local first responders during Wallkill Valley Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Franklin Pond.

The community event featured food, games, giveaways and family activities. The entrance to Franklin Pond was located off Franklin Avenue.

Participating first responders included members of the Franklin Borough, Hardyston, Hamburg and Ogdensburg police departments, as well as Franklin Fire Department Inc. and the Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad.

The event gave residents an opportunity to meet local police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel and learn more about the agencies that provided public safety and emergency services throughout the area.

Organizers encouraged residents to bring family, friends and neighbors for an evening of community activities and interaction with local first responders and participating community organizations.