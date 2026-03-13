Wallkill Valley artists earn honors and scholarships at Mount Olive invitational show

Several students from Wallkill Valley Regional High School were recognized for artistic achievement during the reception for the Mount Olive Invitational Art Show held on March 10.

Zachary Stapel received first place in the sculpture category.

Savannah Tamboer earned a $5,000 annual Bachelor of Fine Arts scholarship, totaling $20,000, from Montserrat College of Art and a $25,000 annual scholarship, totaling $100,000, from Moore College of Art & Design.

Leilani Rivera and Ashley Caraccio each received $25,000 annual scholarships, totaling $100,000 each, from Moore College of Art & Design.

Madison Molta was awarded a $27,000 annual scholarship, totaling $108,000, to Hartford Art School on the campus of University of Hartford.

Other Wallkill Valley students participating in the show were Sammy Barbato, Jillian Ackerman, Victoria Shikata and Des Cerracchio.