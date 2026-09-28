Viva Italia Festival brings Italian spirit to Lafayette

The second annual Viva Italia Festival brought the community together at The Shoppes at Lafayette for a day of shopping, live performances and Italian-themed activities despite challenging weather from a nor’easter.

The festival featured a cannoli-eating contest along with performances and other activities celebrating Italian culture.

Organizers thanked vendors who remained flexible and participated despite the difficult conditions, as well as performers, volunteers and attendees who helped make the event possible.

The festival also welcomed UNICO National Executive Vice President Steve Calantone and his wife, Jules, along with Past UNICO National President Steve Pelonero and his wife, Pat.

Proceeds from Viva Italia will support the charitable efforts of Sparta UNICO and its ongoing community initiatives.