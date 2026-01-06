Upgrades slated for Hardyston’s recreation complex

With several projects on the horizon, Hardyston’s Wheatsworth Road Recreation Complex is expected to undergo a facelift of sorts beginning this spring.

New playground

Township Manager/Planner Carrine Piccolo-Kaufer said a $73,000 local recreation improvement grant from the state Department of Community Affairs for fiscal year 2024 will allow the township to construct a new playground featuring a rubberized play surface and new modern equipment that matches the township’s blue-and-yellow color scheme while fitting into the surrounding park.

The total project cost is $235,154, which was partially funded by the grant. The balance of the project was funded by the Township’s 2025 capital budget. Construction is expected to begin in the spring and be completed within 3 to 6 weeks, depending on weather.

Fitness court

Installed in 2015 by the YMCA, the 10-station fit trail along the Wheatsworth Park walking path has begun to deteriorate and, as such, Piccolo-Kaufer said the township applied for and received a $40,000 National Fitness Campaign grant sponsored by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey to construct a state-of-the-art fitness court. The multi-station outdoor court is designed for people of all fitness levels, allowing users to leverage their body weight to get a complete workout in seven movements.

With an additional $60,500 from another local recreation improvement grant in fiscal year 2025 and $17,500 in sponsorships for the purchase of the fitness court, the township is soliciting contributions from local businesses and community partners to help offset the installation costs. The total project cost is $225,000, Piccolo-Kaufer said.

Like the playground, fitness court construction is expected to begin in the spring and be finished within 3 to 6 weeks. Anyone interested in using the Fitness Court is encouraged to visit nationalfitnesscampaign.com/newjersey to download the Fitness Court App.

New community space

Hardyston is also exploring opportunities to provide new recreation/community space for residents.

“Since the closure of the Littell Center in 2020, the township is missing a facility for residents and community groups to gather,” Piccolo-Kaufer said. “We will be issuing a request for proposals (RFP) from architects and design professionals to come up with ideas for enclosing the pavilion and constructing a bandshell. The RFP will be issued in January and awarded in early 2026. We hope to have designs for consideration by mid-2026. Ultimately the timetable for any future construction will depend on the scope of work and projected costs. We will continue to seek funding sources through grants for any future improvements.”

Wheatsworth Road Recreation Complex

Though the property is owned by the Hardyston Township School District, Hardyston and the district recently agreed to a $1-per-year lease through 2058 that was approved by the state Board of Education.

According to Piccolo-Kaufer, the original lease agreement with the Hardyston Board of Education was from 1998-2018, allowing the township to bond for and construct the recreation complex that exists today. Due to administrative oversight, the lease lapsed after 2018, but current lease extends retroactively to 2018.