New Hardyston ‘Safety Town’ program begins in August

Hardyston Township Manager Carrine Piccolo-Kaufer announced at the June 22 Hardyston Council meeting that Dana Vitz, confidential executive assistant and deputy registrar, from the Recreation Department, is sponsoring a “Safety Town” program.

Vitz told the Advertiser that the Hardyston Police, Hardyston Volunteer Fire Department, St. Clare’s EMS and the YMCA are assisting in the program.

Piccolo-Kaufer and Vitz explained that the program is designed for four- and five-year-olds that are entering kindergarten in the fall. It’s a safety program that will be run by teen counselors, with instructions from various emergency service organizations. They will be doing demonstrations on fire safety; stranger danger; and bus, fire and bike safety. They’ll teach about the importance of wearing helmets and riding bikes safely in their neighborhood. The program will be held from August 1 through 4. The class will be held at the Wheatsworth Road pavilion from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a full week. The class has a 25-person limit and since it is sponsored by the drug alliance, it is open to residents of Hardyston, Hamburg, and Franklin. Hardyston is given first priority. The graduation will be held on Friday, August 5.

The Safety Town program is an opportunity for teens to show leadership as counselors. Councilman Stanley Kula extended his thanks to Vitz for setting up the Safety Town program. In addition, the PBA is donating bicycles for the bike safety portion of the program. Piccolo-Kaufer said, “We’re excited to bring this to the kids.”

Vitz told the Advertiser that the program is being funded by a Recreation Department grant called the DMHAS Youth Leadership Grant. The registration fee for Hardyston, Hamburg and Franklin residents is $30. The non-resident fee is $40. The program registration is on a first come, first served basis. Non-residents will only get to join if there are any spaces left after the residents from Hardyston, Hamburg, and Franklin sign up.

The registration forms can be found on the Hardyston.com website and the forms are also available for pick up at the Hardyston Municipal Building at 149 Wheatsworth Road in Hardyston.