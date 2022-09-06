The Franklin Band announces start of rehearsals

The Franklin Band, considered the oldest community band in the state, recently announced the start of its rehearsals for the fall/winter season.

The band held its first rehearsal Tuesday night, September 6, in the Franklin Borough School auditorium (50 Washington Ave, Franklin). From that point on, setup will be at 7 p.m., rehearsals start at 7:30 pm, and the session will end by 9 p.m. Rehearsals are then every Tuesday night (unless school is closed).

New members are always welcome at any time of all ages from current middle school students up to senior citizens. Many of the lifelong members in this band who still play or have an active role behind the scenes all started when they were either in middle or high school.

In a social media announcement, the band said, “Our community band is unique. We are the only community band in Sussex County and we are the oldest community band in New Jersey. We provide multiple playing opportunities for student/professional musicians alike with a simple mission: providing musicians of all abilities a place to play music together simply for the love of playing great music together.”

For more news, events, and other updates, including performance live-streams, follow the Franklin Band on Facebook at facebook.com/TheFranklinBandInc, or email thefranklinband@gmail.com.