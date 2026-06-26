Teagan Smith named Miss Frankford 2026

Teagan Marie Smith has been named Miss Frankford 2026.

Claire Elizabeth Gushea was selected as first runner-up. Other contestants included Jalexa Garcia and Emma Rose Cooper.

Smith recently graduated from Sussex County Community College with a 3.55 grade-point average and plans to attend William Paterson University, where she will pursue bachelor’s degrees in elementary and middle school education and English. She also plans to earn a minor and endorsement in teaching students with disabilities.

Smith said she hopes to continue her education by earning master’s and doctoral degrees in special education and disability studies and plans to become a middle school teacher for students with multiple disabilities.

She is employed as a paraprofessional and substitute teacher in the Frankford Township School District.

Outside the classroom, Smith volunteers with youth softball clinics through her college softball team and is a member of Christian Faith Fellowship Church.

Her interests include music, sports, nature, fitness, military and police appreciation, special needs advocacy and mental health.