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Swing for a Cure held in Franklin

Franklin. Black Bear Golf Club hosted Swing for a Cure on June 22.

Franklin /
| 22 Jun 2026 | 02:32
    Rachel Mastrangelo and Matthew Magura, the fouder of Swing For a Cure, sit at a table.
    Rachel Mastrangelo and Matthew Magura, the fouder of Swing For a Cure, sit at a table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)