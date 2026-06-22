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Swing for a Cure held in Franklin
Franklin. Black Bear Golf Club hosted Swing for a Cure on June 22.
maria kovic
Franklin
/
| 22 Jun 2026 | 02:32
Rachel Mastrangelo and Matthew Magura, the fouder of Swing For a Cure, sit at a table.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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