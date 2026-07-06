Sussex County to host Senior Day at New Jersey State Fair

The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, Department of Health and Human Services and Division of Senior Services will host Senior Day at the New Jersey State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 6, from noon to 3 p.m. under the Planet Networks Performing Arts Tent at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

This year’s theme, “Through the Ripples of Time: A Celebration of the 250th Anniversary of America,” will feature music, entertainment, light refreshments, door prizes, informational vendors and promotional giveaways.

A highlight of the annual event will be the announcement of the Sussex County Senior of the Year and recognition of all nominees. Sussex County Skylands Ride bus drivers also will be honored for their years of safe driving.

Senior Day is sponsored by Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Valley View Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, Newton Medical Center and United Methodist Communities HomeWorks at Bristol Glen.