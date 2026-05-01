Sussex County breaks ground on new sheriff’s office facility

Sussex County officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of construction on a new sheriff’s office pole barn and office facility in Frankford.

Participants included Sussex County Sheriff Michael Strada, Commissioner Director Jill Space, Commissioners Chris Carney, Dave Silverthorne and Alan Henderson, along with County Administrator Christina Marks, County Engineer William Koppenaal and Facilities Management Director Keith Nelson.

The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners authorized the use of American Rescue Plan Act funding to support construction of both a storage facility and an office building. Officials said the project will enhance the capabilities of the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office and support operations of the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

“This project reflects our continued commitment to strengthening public safety infrastructure across Sussex County,” Space said. “By utilizing ARPA funding responsibly, we are investing in facilities that will improve efficiency, coordination and preparedness.”

Strada said the project will improve equipment storage and streamline operations.

“These improvements will allow us to better respond to emergencies,” he said.

Officials described the project as a long-term investment in public safety and emergency preparedness for county residents.