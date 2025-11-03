Summit inspires students to ‘lead with purpose’

More than 700 middle school students and 150 high school mentors filled Sussex County Technical School’s McNeice Auditorium on Wednesday, Oct. 15, for The Center for Prevention and Counseling’s 25th annual Youth Empowerment Summit, sponsored by The Hession Foundation.

This year’s theme, “Lead With Purpose, Shine With Kindness,” encouraged students from every Sussex County school to connect, collaborate and lead with compassion.

Keynote speaker Cornell Thomas, a nationally recognized author and motivational coach, inspired students to overcome self-doubt, embrace kindness and turn adversity into opportunity.

“This year was extra special as we celebrated the 25th annual Middle School Summit,” said Tina Aue, executive director of The Center for Prevention and Counseling. “It continues to remind us how vital students are in fostering positive, supportive school environments.”

Throughout the day, high school mentors led activities and discussions promoting leadership, teamwork and confidence.

“The summit is such a valuable and unique experience for students to talk about real issues they face every day,” said Jennifer Morgan of Hilltop Country Day School.

The Youth Empowerment Summit is an initiative of the Sussex County Coalition for Healthy and Safe Communities, a program of The Center for Prevention and Counseling.