Student essay contest announced to salute Sussex County military veterans

The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services and the Sussex County Veterans Committee honors its veterans each year at the Salute to Military Veterans parade. The event will be held this year at the Sussex County Fairgrounds on November 6, 2022. This is a program to honor the sacrifices and contributions of our military veterans.

Each year a patriotic essay contest is held to commemorate the event and to honor the veterans. Sussex County students in the sixth, seventh, and eighth grades are encouraged to submit an essay to show their support and appreciation to the veterans of Sussex County, while gaining an understanding and knowledge of what the veterans have contributed and sacrificed. Entries from students who are home schooled will also be accepted.

The rules/requirements of the contest are as follows:

1. Grades 6, 7 and 8: Topic “Why Are We Saluting Sussex County Military Veterans?”

2. The essay must be 200 words or less. Essays should be written on a volunteer basis by the student.

3. Each school should select one essay each written by a girl and a boy.

4. Copies of the selected essays must be forwarded to the Sussex County Division of Senior Services (1 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860) by September 30, 2022. The following information must be submitted with each essay entry: school name; grade; student’s name, address and phone number; school point of contact – name and phone number.

5. All entries will be reviewed and judged by members of the Veterans Committee which are representatives from the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. Student and school information will not be provided to the judges in order to ensure fairness.

6. One girl and one boy will be selected as the winners and will be asked to read their essay at the November 6, 2022 event. Each winner will receive $200. Permission to publish the winning essay is required.

7. Contest winners, their parents and the school will be personally contacted by the contest chair when a decision is rendered.

Additional information and questions can be directed to the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1226 or seniorservices@sussex.nj.us.