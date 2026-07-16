Stockholm teen Kyle Warner honored with Eagle Scout rank

Kyle Warner, 18, of Stockholm was honored during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on July 12 at the American Legion in Franklin.

Warner is a member of Scout Troop 150 in Sparta and recently graduated from Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

For his Eagle Scout project, Warner built a shed at the high school to store props used during the marching band’s halftime performances.

In addition to his scouting accomplishments, Warner is a member of the Franklin Band, the oldest community band in New Jersey, where he plays the euphonium, a brass instrument. He and his parents, Mark and Alicia, joined the band in 2020. His father also plays euphonium, while his mother plays French horn.

Warner was a member of the Wallkill Valley marching band for four years. He also has worked at Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon for 2½ years.

In the fall, Warner will begin a position in lift operations at Copper Mountain, a ski resort in Colorado.