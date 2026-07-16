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Stockholm teen Kyle Warner honored with Eagle Scout rank

Stockholm. Kyle Warner, 18, of Stockholm was recognized during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor after completing a service project that built a storage shed for Wallkill Valley Regional High School’s marching band.

New Jersey /
| 16 Jul 2026 | 03:16
    Kyle Warner of Stockholm, left, at his Eagle Scout Court of Honor.
    Kyle Warner of Stockholm, left, at his Eagle Scout Court of Honor. ( Photo submitted)

Kyle Warner, 18, of Stockholm was honored during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on July 12 at the American Legion in Franklin.

Warner is a member of Scout Troop 150 in Sparta and recently graduated from Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

For his Eagle Scout project, Warner built a shed at the high school to store props used during the marching band’s halftime performances.

In addition to his scouting accomplishments, Warner is a member of the Franklin Band, the oldest community band in New Jersey, where he plays the euphonium, a brass instrument. He and his parents, Mark and Alicia, joined the band in 2020. His father also plays euphonium, while his mother plays French horn.

Warner was a member of the Wallkill Valley marching band for four years. He also has worked at Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon for 2½ years.

In the fall, Warner will begin a position in lift operations at Copper Mountain, a ski resort in Colorado.