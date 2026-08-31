Stockholm church to celebrate 200th anniversary of historic building

The Stockholm United Methodist Church in Stockholm will celebrate the 200th anniversary of its historic church building Saturday, Sept. 12, with a day of music, food, games and fellowship.

The free celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include a dedication of the church, performances featuring old hymns and songs of the past, a praise band, free food, games and other activities.

The church’s history dates to 1800, when the Bethel Methodist Society of Snufftown was organized. In its early years, circuit preachers led services wherever space was available, including barns, private homes, under trees and at a local forge.

In 1825, the society approved plans to build a church. Land for the church and cemetery was purchased from the Ford family in May 1826, and construction began the following month. Local ox teams hauled timber from nearby woodlands, which was then hewn to form the church’s frame.

The building was completed and dedicated in December 1826.

The church originally featured straight-backed pews with a partition separating men and women. Those pews were replaced in 1898 with the pews still used in the sanctuary today. The original straight-backed pews remain in the balcony.

Other additions and changes followed over the years. The church parsonage was moved from the Edison Mines in Ogdensburg in 1904 and placed on land donated by the Walthers family across from the church. A church parlor was added in 1975 for Bible studies, meetings and Sunday school classes.

The church, parish house and parsonage were wired for electricity in 1938. Eight memorial stained-glass windows donated by the Willis family, the church Official Board and Frank Fields were dedicated July 27, 1941.

In 1966, the church received a bell from the Hardyston Municipal Building, and a bell tower was constructed. The bell continues to be rung each Sunday to mark the beginning of worship.

The church was designated a New Jersey State Historic Site on Nov. 10, 1975, and a National Historic Site by the National Park Service on March 26, 1976.

The congregation said the anniversary celebration will honor the church’s long history while looking toward its future and continued role in the Stockholm community.

Everyone is invited to attend the celebration, either for the entire day or for a portion of it. There is no admission charge.