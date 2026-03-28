Servant’s Heart expands into Franklin with free trade training programs

Servant’s Heart, a volunteer-based nonprofit that began in the late 1980s in Wyckoff, has expanded into Franklin with a new training center focused on free trade education for young adults and other community members.

The organization, founded by a group of tradesmen from a Baptist church who wanted to assist people in need, has grown from a small volunteer effort into a program with more than 40 volunteers offering practical services and instruction.

Its newest location, a converted warehouse on Route 23 North, began development in late 2024 and now serves as both a training site and community resource center.

Ron Vreeland, development coordinator for Servant’s Heart, said the program’s classes are aimed primarily at 18- to 26-year-olds, though participants of other ages are also welcome. Enrollment is limited, with organizers trying to keep classes to about 15 students.

The first class is scheduled to graduate May 12, with 24 students completing the program.

Current offerings include introductory courses in woodworking, construction and plumbing, designed to provide students with foundational skills for possible careers in the trades.

All classes are taught entirely by volunteer tradesmen, with an instructor-to-student ratio of about one to every two students.

Students attend classes Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. over 12 to 13 weeks. Participants receive a hard hat, tool belt, basic tools, boots and a shirt at no cost, while all classroom materials are donated.

A hot meal is also served during a scheduled break each evening through the site’s commercial kitchen.

Organizers said plans are underway to add culinary training, along with welding and automotive repair programs later this year.

In addition to training, Servant’s Heart also assists local nonprofits with skilled trade projects, including construction and plumbing work.

The organization continues to seek donations of materials, services and financial support, as well as additional volunteers to support future growth.