Servant’s Heart Ministry Opens facility to train young adults

Servant’s Heart Ministry recently celebrated the opening of its new facility in Franklin, made possible through the generosity of Dr. J.P. Bonnet.

The volunteer-driven nonprofit is dedicated to serving young adults and the broader Franklin community through trades training, mentorship and community service.

The new Franklin facility will serve as a hub for programs designed to equip young adults ages 17 to 29 with trade skills. The wood shop program is expected to be fully operational by January, with welding classes set to begin next fall and auto mechanic instruction anticipated in spring 2027.

Students are selected through a careful vetting process due to class size limits. All courses are taught by local professionals and are free of charge. Each trade program will run two semesters per year, with about 64 graduates expected annually. Half of the students will be recruited from the Franklin area, with the rest coming from surrounding regions.

Servant’s Heart Ministry models Christ’s example of serving others by improving the quality of life in under-resourced communities through renovation projects and skills-based education.

In addition to education, Servant’s Heart Ministry supports community projects by providing mentorship and free labor from volunteer teams. The organization works with local businesses to source donated or discounted materials and helps connect professionals with industry partners.