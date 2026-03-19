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Scholarships given through 100 Woman Project
Newton. The annual 100 Woman Project gave scholarships at an event on March 18 organized by Judge Loraine Parker.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 19 Mar 2026 | 03:35
Schoalrship winners, Jane DeEsch of Greeley,Pa., Liz Ervey of Allamuchy and Lisa McKenzie of Sparta are shown with organizer Judge Loraine Parker, right.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Stan Kula, executive director of the SCCC Foundation speaks.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Nancy Craddock of Newton, Cathy Feenstra of Stillwater, Ilene Schwartz of Stillwter and Susan Hebel from Branchville pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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