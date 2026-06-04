SCCC to showcase Electrical Lineworker program

Sussex County Community College will host an information session highlighting its Electrical Lineworker program on June 23, offering prospective students an opportunity to explore career training options in a high-demand field.

The event will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the McGuire Technical Education Center, 47 Main St., Newton.

Attendees will learn about the college’s hands-on, industry-focused training program, which is designed to equip students with the skills needed for careers in the electrical utility industry. Representatives from Student Support Services also will be available to answer questions about enrollment, financial aid and beginning classes this fall.

Career and Technical Education programs provide pathways to in-demand occupations through practical training, industry-recognized credentials and real-world experience.

In addition to the Electrical Lineworker program, Sussex County Community College offers more than 30 Associate of Applied Science degree programs geared toward preparing graduates for immediate employment.

College officials noted that financial aid is available and encouraged students to apply for scholarships and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.