SCCC to host spring open house for prospective students

Sussex County Community College will host a spring open house on Saturday, May 2, inviting prospective students and their families to explore academic programs and campus resources.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon at the college’s Performing Arts Center and will provide information for students interested in earning a degree, gaining career skills or transferring to a four-year institution.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet faculty and staff, ask questions and learn about the college’s more than 100 degree and certificate programs. New offerings include programs in sports management and patient care technician, along with career-focused training in fields such as automotive technology, culinary arts, cybersecurity, welding and robotics.

College officials said SCCC also offers transfer pathways to more than 300 colleges and universities, allowing students to begin their education locally while reducing costs. A bachelor’s degree in education is also offered on campus.

Financial aid counselors and student services staff will be available to provide guidance on funding options and support programs.

Visitors can participate in guided tours of the college’s 167-acre campus, which features labs, studios and student spaces, and learn about extracurricular opportunities including athletics, clubs and honor societies.

Officials said the event is designed to help students and families take the next steps in the college application process, which can be completed online without an application fee.