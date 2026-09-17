SCCC launches free Skylands Speakers Bureau for community groups

Sussex County Community College has launched the Skylands Speakers Bureau, a free community resource connecting local organizations with knowledgeable presenters from the college and the surrounding community.

The bureau features SCCC employees, alumni and community professionals who can provide presentations on topics including history, robotics, music, health care, surgery, physical therapy, workforce development, English and communication, and higher education leadership.

SCCC President Dr. Cory Homer and other college leaders also are available to speak about education, leadership and issues affecting colleges and their communities.

“The Skylands Speakers Bureau reflects Sussex County Community College’s commitment to serving as an educational and cultural resource for the region,” Homer said. “By connecting local organizations with accomplished educators, professionals, and community leaders, we can encourage meaningful conversations, share valuable knowledge, and create new opportunities for learning.”

Presentations can be tailored to audiences ranging from K-12 students and lifelong learners to business professionals and members of nonprofit and civic organizations. Both in-person and virtual presentations are available.

There is no charge to host a speaker. Because many presenters are instructors or working professionals, scheduling is based on availability.

Schools, libraries, businesses, chambers of commerce, nonprofits and civic organizations interested in hosting a speaker can submit a request through the Skylands Speakers Bureau webpage.

SCCC employees, alumni and community partners who want to share their expertise also are invited to join the bureau.