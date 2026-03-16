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SCCC hosts public safety academy training

Newton. Sussex County Community College hosted a Public Safety Academy Training program on March 13, taught by John Dixon.

Newton /
| 16 Mar 2026 | 09:51
    <b>John Dixon holds a public safety training class at Southern County Community College in Newton.</b>
    John Dixon holds a public safety training class at Southern County Community College in Newton. ( Photo:Maria Kovic)
    <b>First responders sit in a training class.</b>
    First responders sit in a training class. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)