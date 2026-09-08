SCCC accepting late fall registrations through Sept. 14

Sussex County Community College is accepting late registrations for the fall semester through Monday, Sept. 14.

Classes began Sept. 8, with online and in-person options available, but new students can still enroll and begin their college education this semester.

SCCC offers more than 100 degree and certificate programs for students seeking an associate degree, planning to transfer to a four-year institution, entering the workforce or looking to strengthen their professional skills.

The college offers students an affordable, close-to-home education, with graduates transferring to more than 300 colleges and universities nationwide, including the University of Connecticut, Penn State, Auburn University, Villanova University, Syracuse University, New Jersey Institute of Technology and Princeton University.

SCCC also continues to expand its career-focused programs and facilities. The recently expanded Optics Technology Center on the main campus features modern equipment designed to prepare students for careers in the growing optics manufacturing industry.

The McGuire Technical Education Center is home to career and technical programs including Automotive Service Technology, Diesel Technology, Welding and Building Construction Technology. The center also houses the Culinary Institute, which offers programs in Culinary Arts and Baking and Pastry Arts, as well as the student-operated Arbor Restaurant and Bake Shop.

Students who need additional flexibility can enroll in Delayed Start classes beginning Sept. 28 or Late Start classes beginning Nov. 2.