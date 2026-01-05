Ryerson Civil War Round Table to Screen ‘The General’

The Col. Ryerson Civil War Round Table will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at Sussex County Community College’s Student Center Theater in the “D” Building, College Hill Road, Newton.

Continuing its tradition of starting the year with a Civil War–related film, the group will screen Buster Keaton’s 1926 classic comedy The General. The 79-minute film, based on a true Civil War story, follows a Confederate engineer’s attempts to rescue his love and locomotive, combining historical events with Keaton’s signature slapstick humor.

Admission is free, with donations appreciated. A book raffle will follow the presentation.