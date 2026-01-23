Rutgers Master Gardener Program opens online registration

Online registration is now open for the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Sussex County’s Master Gardener program, an 11-class online course designed for home gardeners and those interested in becoming Certified Rutgers Master Gardener volunteers.

Classes will be held Thursday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. from Feb. 5 through April 23 and will be taught by horticulture experts. Topics include botany, soil science, entomology, plant pathology, composting, vegetables, woody plants, ornamental plants and lawn care.

Participants who successfully complete the course and pursue volunteer certification will continue their training as Master Gardener interns, with additional instruction provided at no extra charge. Rutgers Master Gardener volunteers support the community through educational programs, demonstrations, special projects and garden helpline services.

The cost of the online program is $250 and includes access to supplemental online resources.