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Recovery walk in Franklin promotes hope, awareness and community support

Franklin. The 12th Annual Changing the Face of Addiction Recovery Walk brought residents together in Franklin for a family-friendly event promoting recovery awareness and reducing the stigma surrounding addiction.

Franklin /
| 03 Aug 2026 | 12:13
    Team Tizzano,walking for George Tizzano of Franklin, pose for a photo.
    Team Tizzano,walking for George Tizzano of Franklin, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    The Star Walkers pose for a photo.
    The Star Walkers pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Jasmine Mullen of Hackettstown and Ashley Caramanna of Hopatcong point to a photo of Salvatore Caramanna, who died in 2021 from drug addiction at 20 years old.
    Jasmine Mullen of Hackettstown and Ashley Caramanna of Hopatcong point to a photo of Salvatore Caramanna, who died in 2021 from drug addiction at 20 years old. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

The 12th Annual Changing the Face of Addiction Recovery Walk brought residents together for a family-friendly event focused on raising awareness of addiction recovery and reducing stigma.

The event featured a one-mile walk through the streets of Franklin, bringing together individuals in recovery, families, friends and community supporters to celebrate hope, resilience and recovery.

The morning began with opening remarks emceed by WNNJ 103.7 morning show host Steve Borasio, followed by guest speakers and other presentations. The national anthem was performed by the Geuther Girls, accompanied by a large American flag displayed by the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Organizers said the annual event highlights the importance of community support for those affected by addiction and emphasizes that recovery is possible through connection and encouragement.