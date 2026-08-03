Recovery walk in Franklin promotes hope, awareness and community support

The 12th Annual Changing the Face of Addiction Recovery Walk brought residents together for a family-friendly event focused on raising awareness of addiction recovery and reducing stigma.

The event featured a one-mile walk through the streets of Franklin, bringing together individuals in recovery, families, friends and community supporters to celebrate hope, resilience and recovery.

The morning began with opening remarks emceed by WNNJ 103.7 morning show host Steve Borasio, followed by guest speakers and other presentations. The national anthem was performed by the Geuther Girls, accompanied by a large American flag displayed by the Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Organizers said the annual event highlights the importance of community support for those affected by addiction and emphasizes that recovery is possible through connection and encouragement.