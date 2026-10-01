Project Self-Sufficiency to host Career & Health Fair Oct. 21

Area residents can explore employment, education and health resources at Project Self-Sufficiency’s Career & Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The free event will bring together local employers and educational institutions promoting job openings and educational opportunities, along with health care organizations offering information on the health and well-being of children and families.

Project Self-Sufficiency Career Center staff also will provide job-search assistance, including mock interviews.

“We encourage anyone who is interested in advancing their career and improving their health to attend this unique event,” Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon said. “Attendees can get tips for better health and wellness, learn about employment opportunities and options for furthering their education, and explore the resources they need to move forward with their job searching process.”

Participating organizations include Abilities of Northwest Jersey, American Red Cross, Avenues in Motion, BAYADA Home Health Care, Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services, Center for Family Services, Child Mind Institute, Employment Horizons, Express Employment Professionals, FedEx Freight, Health Village, IBEW Local 102 JATC, Mountain Creek Resort, NJ4S Mental Health Association, New Jersey Department of Children and Families, New Jersey Department of Corrections, New Jersey Department of Health, New Jersey Judiciary, New Jersey Sharing Network, Partnership for Maternal & Child Health of Northern New Jersey, Preferred Care at Home of Northwest New Jersey, ShopRite RoNetco, Sussex County Educational Services Commission Project SEARCH, Thorlabs, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, Visiting Angels, Winter4Kids, YMCA Fairview Lake Camps, Zufall Health and others.

A gift card will be awarded to one attendee.

The event is free and open to the public.