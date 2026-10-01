Project Self-Sufficiency to hold annual Harvest Shoot fundraiser

Project Self-Sufficiency will host its annual Autumn Harvest Shoot fundraiser Monday, Oct. 19, at Hudson Farm Club, with proceeds benefiting services for low-income families in Sussex, Warren and Hunterdon counties.

The event will begin with a light breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the 4,200-acre Hudson Farm Club hunting preserve. Participants will take part in a sporting clay shoot before gathering for lunch in the facility’s Crow’s Nest event space. A silent auction also is planned.

Guests who do not participate in the shooting event may attend the luncheon.

The sporting event features 20 shooting stations throughout the property, with participants taking aim at 100 clay targets over about 3 1/2 hours. Each station offers a different presentation of targets designed to simulate various types of game shooting.

Hudson Farm Club will provide cartridges, eye and ear protection, as well as instruction and guidance based on participants’ experience levels. Guests may bring break-open shotguns, while rentals can be arranged for those who do not own a shotgun or have limited experience.

“The Harvest Shoot is an important component of Project Self-Sufficiency’s annual fundraising campaign,” Project Self-Sufficiency CEO Deborah Berry-Toon said. “We rely on the funds raised with this event to assist low-income families in northwestern New Jersey to attain economic self-sufficiency and family stability.”

Project Self-Sufficiency board member J.P. Perry has served as event chair for several years.

“It is exciting to welcome everyone to the Hudson Farm Club,” Perry said. “This is a great opportunity to get outside, enjoy a beautiful place, and spread the word about Project Self-Sufficiency.”

Individual tickets are $500, and sponsorship packages are available.