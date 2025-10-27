x
Project Self-Sufficiency seeking donations for seniors

Newton. Project Self-Sufficiency is collecting donations and gift cards for its Earth Angels program, which delivers holiday gift bags to more than 100 senior citizens in Sussex County.

| 27 Oct 2025 | 03:57
    <b>Alice and Kevin Prendergast assemble gift bags for local senior citizens as part of Project Self-Sufficiency’s Earth Angels initiative.</b>
Project Self-Sufficiency is seeking monetary donations and gift cards for senior citizens as part of its annual Earth Angels holiday initiative.

In mid-December, students in the agency’s New Jersey Youth Corps high school diploma program will assemble gift bags that will be delivered by volunteers and staff in the week before Christmas. In addition to cash, the agency is requesting gift cards to Kohl’s, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Walmart and Weis, as well as note cards, postage stamps, pet food, coffee, tea, candy and packaged cookies.

Newton attorney Elenora L. Benz launched the Earth Angels program in 1999. Project Self-Sufficiency assumed responsibility for the effort in 2017. While many recipients live in Liberty Towers in Newton and Homestead in Frankford, the program has expanded to serve seniors across the county.

“The Earth Angels program invites all of us to demonstrate compassion for those who may feel overlooked or forgotten during the busy rush of the holiday season,” said Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “Our vulnerable seniors need our support.”

Earth Angels Project Coordinator Alice Prendergast said more than 100 seniors are expected to be served this year.

Monetary donations may be made at projectselfsufficiency.org or mailed to Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill St., Newton, NJ 07860, with “Earth Angels” noted on the memo line. Checks and gift cards may be dropped off at the same address Monday through Friday through Nov. 21.
For information or to register a senior, call 973-940-3500.