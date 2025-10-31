Project Self-Sufficiency plans event for expectant, new parents

Pediatrician Dr. Christian Canzoniero will headline a Pregnancy & Infancy Summit at Project Self-Sufficiency on Saturday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.. This unique event will spotlight critical issues faced by expectant and new parents during pregnancy and through a child’s early years; free baby items, prizes and giveaways will also be offered to attendees.

Participants at Project Self-Sufficiency’s Pregnancy & Infancy Summit can get up-to-date information about lead prevention, breastfeeding, safe sleeping, establishing healthy relationships, and more.

“The Pregnancy & Infancy Summit invites expectant parents and mothers and fathers of young children to gain valuable information about pregnancy and child development, along with expert advice about health and wellness,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, Executive Director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “We are excited to be able to offer an opportunity for these families to gain the information and resources they need to become successful parents.”

Canzionero, representatives from several organizations will be in attendance including Project Self-Sufficiency’s Nurse Family Partnership team; Central Jersey Family Health Consortium; Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Services, Inc. (DASI); Milkface Breastfeeding; Partnership for Maternal Child Health; Zufall Health, and others.

Free and reduced cost activities for families and other topics related to early childhood health, safety and education will also be explored. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.