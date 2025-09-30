Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Viva Italia
maria kovic
Lafayette
/
| 30 Sep 2025 | 04:26
Adults play lawn games at Viva Italia, an Italian Festival presented by Sparta UNICO and the Cupboard Shop on Saturday, Sept. 27 at the Shoppes at Lafayette. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Viva Italia is an Italian Festival presented by Sparta UNICO and the Cupboard Shop on Saturday, Sept. 27 at the Shoppes at Lafayette.
Waiting in line for Zeppole.
Anthony, Sherri, Amelia and Gregory Ciccarella of Byram.
Natalee and Logan Bielsky of Lake Hopatcong pose in the cutout.
Gina and Bill Trautz of Frankford.
Irene Tallia of Denville and Robin Tammaro-Luppo of Mount Arlington.
