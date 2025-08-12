Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Calendar
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Calendar
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: National Night Out in Franklin
maria kovic
Ogdensburg
/
| 12 Aug 2025 | 06:57
Police officers man the grill during the National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 5 in Franklin. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Residents talk to Hamburg police officers during the National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 5 in Franklin.
Residents talk to Franklin police officers during the National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 5 in Franklin.
Conner Trossman and Bill Gusta of Vernon pose with Hardyston police Sgt. Alan Carbery.
Children play games at the free event.
Miss Franklin Lily Parker poses with the Franklin police officers.
Sophia, Ron, Sam and Bella Tan of Franklin.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Franklin
2
Hamburg
3
maria kovic
4
National Night Out
5
Ogdensburg
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED