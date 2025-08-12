x
Photos: National Night Out in Franklin

Ogdensburg /
| 12 Aug 2025 | 06:57
    Police officers man the grill during the National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 5 in Franklin. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Residents talk to Hamburg police officers during the National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 5 in Franklin.
    Residents talk to Franklin police officers during the National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 5 in Franklin.
    Conner Trossman and Bill Gusta of Vernon pose with Hardyston police Sgt. Alan Carbery.
    Children play games at the free event.
    Miss Franklin Lily Parker poses with the Franklin police officers.
    Sophia, Ron, Sam and Bella Tan of Franklin.
