Photos: Memorial Day Parade in Franklin
28 May 2025
War re-enactors fire a salute during the Memorial Day activities Monday, May 26 in Franklin. (Photos by Dave Smith)
Franklin firefighters march in the parade.
An antique firetruck in the parade.
The Franklin Band.
Miss Franklin-Garden State Makayla Snyder, right, and Jr. Miss Franklin Addyson Snyder ride in the parade.
Clara, 3, and Samuel Ernst, 6, watch the parade.
War re-enactors are followed by veterans.
Connie Merklin and Harry Smith.
Lucia Castro reads the poem ‘In Flanders Field.’
Gian Amodio delivers the Gettysburg Address.
From left are Franklin Borough Council members Concetto Formica, Stephen Skellenger and Patricia Carnes.
Boy Scouts march in the parade.
Brownies march in the parade.
Girl Scouts march in the parade.
A wreath is placed during the ceremony.
Rhonda Tisco with her daughter Laylah, 3.
Franklin Mayor John Sowden IV speaks during the ceremony.
Robert Lawler, commander of American Legion Post 132.
Phillip Crabb, a former county freeholder, speaks during the ceremony.
Thomas Garner was a Navy aviator.
The Struble family.
