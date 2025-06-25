Home
Home
News
Local News
Photos: High Point Regional High School graduation
maria kovic
Sussex
/
25 Jun 2025
Senior members of the Chamber Singers sing the National Anthem at the High Point Regional High School graduation Wednesday, June 18. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Members of the High Point Regional High School Class of 2025 at graduation.
Fred Ogrinz, president of the Student Council, speaks at graduation.
Members of the Class of 2025 walk into the ceremony.
High Point administrators and faculty walk into the ceremony.
Faculty members walk into the ceremony.
Tags
1
class of 2025
2
graduation
3
High Point Regional High School
4
maria kovic
5
Sussex
