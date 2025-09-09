x
Photos: Hardyston Family Festival

| 09 Sep 2025 | 07:49
    A group performs Saturday, Sept. 6 at the Hardyston Family Festival at the Wheatsworth Sports &amp; Recreation Complex. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The Hardyston Family Festival features an ISPW wrestling show, sponsored by the Wrestling Collector on Route 23.
    Children’s activities include a train ride.
    Dquane Williams of Hardyston.
    Kelsey Weightman of Stockholm.
    Caitlin Carrigan and Kendra Debree with Little Mister Hardyston Elliot Debree, 5, and Wyatt Carrigan.
    Photos: Hardyston Family Festival
    Kira Purser and Neftali Fuel of Hardyston.
    Amy and Caroline Sarkisian of Hardyston.
    Alicia and MacKenzie Speid of Vernon, Michele and Courtney Mogavero of Hardyston, Allie Deritter of Vernon, and Michelle Newsome of Hardyston.
    Kelly Stoll and Evie Balagtas of Hardyston.
