PBA Local 404 hosts Food Truck Festival

The Police Benevolent Association Local 404 hosted the second annual Food Truck Festival on Saturday, July 29 outside the Sterling Hill Mining Museum in Ogdensburg.

Ogdensburg and Franklin police officers welcomed the crowd. Despite the heat, those attending enjoyed food and drinks under the tents.

Food trucks included the Mozzarella God, Marley’s Cravin’ Cuban of Hackettstown, Angelo’s Brick Oven Pizza and Clyde’s Homemade Ice Cream of Garfield. The vendors included Lilla Rose Beauty Hair Pins and others selling T-shirts and more.

The Flexible Flyers and Geuther Girls bands entertained.