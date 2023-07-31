x
PBA Local 404 hosts Food Truck Festival

Ogdensburg /
| 31 Jul 2023 | 07:21
    From left are Jim Lame of the Ogdensburg Police Department and Eric Moschberger, David Schneider, Jake Rontunda, Nick Della Fera, Zach La Grave and Robert Vander Ploeg, all of the Franklin Police Department.
    Marley’s Cravin’ Cuban owner is Bruno Pascale of Hackettstown. (Photos by Ava Lamorte)
    Amanda, Jesse and Stella Delgrosso pose in front of the Mozzarella God food truck.
    At the Clyde’s truck from Garfield, owner Valerie Martined poses with staffer Katarina Kovacs.
    Eileen Frew poses at the Lilla Rose table.
The Police Benevolent Association Local 404 hosted the second annual Food Truck Festival on Saturday, July 29 outside the Sterling Hill Mining Museum in Ogdensburg.

Ogdensburg and Franklin police officers welcomed the crowd. Despite the heat, those attending enjoyed food and drinks under the tents.

Food trucks included the Mozzarella God, Marley’s Cravin’ Cuban of Hackettstown, Angelo’s Brick Oven Pizza and Clyde’s Homemade Ice Cream of Garfield. The vendors included Lilla Rose Beauty Hair Pins and others selling T-shirts and more.

The Flexible Flyers and Geuther Girls bands entertained.